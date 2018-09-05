Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player


Highest Earners Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid footballer in the Italian Serie A with earning three times more than Gonzalo Higuaín.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player play Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player

Former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid player in Italy with an annual salary of 31 million euros, making his earnings three times more than Gonzalo Higuaín who is the second highest earner in the Serie A.

The list of salaries in Serie A demonstrates how dominant Juventus are in their domestic league. Of the 10 highest earners in Italy, half play for the Turin club, and only Higuaín breaks the Juventus player monopoly in the top five.

READ MORE: La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid

However, Cristiano Ronaldo dwarfs his fellow players in terms of take-home pay and makes more than the next four players on the list combined. While there is little doubt that the Ballon d'Or nominee is capable of commanding such a high salary, jealousy is bound to spread among other players in the league and Juventus squad.

READ MORE: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net in three games in the Serie A for his new side Juventus, despite having attempted an average of 7.7 shots per game, which is the highest thus far in Europe.

Pressure will be mounting on Cristiano Ronaldo, since his high earnings are yet to translate into goals.

Below is the top ten earners in the Serie A after tax

1. €31m Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

2. €9.5m Gonzalo Higuain, AC Milan

3. €7m Paulo Dybala, Juventus

4. €6.5 Miralem Pjanic, Juventus

5. €6m Douglas Costa, Juventus

6. €6m Ginaluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan

7. €5.5m Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus

8. €5m Emre Can, Juventus

9. €4.6m Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli

10. €4.5 Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan

10. €4.5 Edin Dzeko, Roma

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban by 45 days Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban by 45 days
Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Football News: All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Football News All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League
AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Kwadwo Asamoah picked up a knock at Inter Milan but fit for Kenya clash AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Kwadwo Asamoah picked up a knock at Inter Milan but fit for Kenya clash
Budding Footballers: Betway Talent Search trials ends in Accra; 25 to be select for next round Budding Footballers Betway Talent Search trials ends in Accra; 25 to be select for next round
Football: Bordeaux end search for Poyet replacement as Ricardo joins from Santos Football Bordeaux end search for Poyet replacement as Ricardo joins from Santos

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
4 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
5 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh...bullet
6 Howler Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debutbullet
7 This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at...bullet
8 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
9 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano...bullet
10 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Germany coach Joachim Loew at a press conference in Munich on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's game against France
Football Ozil return out of the question for Loew as Germany prepare France clash
Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars training session
AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars training
Antoine Griezmann has won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid this year as well as the World Cup with France
Football Griezmann pleads case for Ballon d'Or after FIFA snub
Uruguay's Luis Suarez faced France's Paul Pogba at the World Cup and said he would welcome the midfielder at Barcelona
Football Pogba always welcome at Barca - Suarez