Former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid player in Italy with an annual salary of 31 million euros, making his earnings three times more than Gonzalo Higuaín who is the second highest earner in the Serie A.

The list of salaries in Serie A demonstrates how dominant Juventus are in their domestic league. Of the 10 highest earners in Italy, half play for the Turin club, and only Higuaín breaks the Juventus player monopoly in the top five.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo dwarfs his fellow players in terms of take-home pay and makes more than the next four players on the list combined. While there is little doubt that the Ballon d'Or nominee is capable of commanding such a high salary, jealousy is bound to spread among other players in the league and Juventus squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net in three games in the Serie A for his new side Juventus, despite having attempted an average of 7.7 shots per game, which is the highest thus far in Europe.

Pressure will be mounting on Cristiano Ronaldo, since his high earnings are yet to translate into goals.

Below is the top ten earners in the Serie A after tax

1. €31m Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

2. €9.5m Gonzalo Higuain, AC Milan

3. €7m Paulo Dybala, Juventus

4. €6.5 Miralem Pjanic, Juventus

5. €6m Douglas Costa, Juventus

6. €6m Ginaluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan

7. €5.5m Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus

8. €5m Emre Can, Juventus

9. €4.6m Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli

10. €4.5 Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan

10. €4.5 Edin Dzeko, Roma