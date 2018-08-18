Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo gets win but no goal on Juventus debut


Football Ronaldo gets win but no goal on Juventus debut

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo missed chances to score on his Serie A debut but helped Juventus get their title defence off to a winning start with a late 3-2 victory against Chievo in the opening match of the 2018-2019 league season on Saturday.

  • Published:
Juventus' Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates with Juventus' midfielder Federico Bernardeschi after Bernardeschi scored during the Italian Serie A football match AC Chievo vs Juventus at the Marcantonio-Bentegodi stadium in Verona on August 18, 2018. play

Juventus' Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates with Juventus' midfielder Federico Bernardeschi after Bernardeschi scored during the Italian Serie A football match AC Chievo vs Juventus at the Marcantonio-Bentegodi stadium in Verona on August 18, 2018.

(AFP)

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo missed chances to score on his Serie A debut but helped Juventus get their title defence off to a winning start with a late 3-2 victory against Chievo in the opening match of the 2018-2019 league season on Saturday.

Ronaldo, 33, who joined from Real Madrid last month in a deal worth 100 million euros ($114.5 million), played the entire match in the northeastern town, celebrating with his new teammates after the bruising encounter.

"Cristiano held up well on his debut, it's a pity he didn't score but he worked well with the team after only seven days together," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"I was struck by how at ease he was in the team, he was very happy with the win at the end, he had a good match.

"It's a victory that we needed, to get us into the championship."

Amid drama in the final minutes, substitute Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner in injury time after Mario Mandzukic had a goal disallowed and Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino was floored and required medical assistance.

Germany international Sami Khedira had opened the scoring after just three minutes at the Bentegodi Stadium for the seven-time defending champions.

Ronaldo came close to his first Serie A goal in the 18th minute from a Juan Cuadrado cross but drilled just wide, with Cuadrado firing over minutes later despite having the Portuguese striker well-placed, before Douglas Costa curled over the crossbar.

But the Flying Donkeys were not intimidated by their lofty rivals with ex-Juventus and Napoli player Emanuele Giaccherini setting up Mariusz Stepinski to head in a 37th-minute equaliser following poor defending by Leonardo Bonucci.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could do nothing to keep out his compatriot's effort, having replaced the departed Gianluigi Buffon in the Juventus goal for this season.

Chievo's Serbian defender Nenad Tomovic tends to Chievo's goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino after he was injured during the Italian Serie A football match AC Chievo vs Juventus at the Marcantonio-Bentegodi stadium in Verona on August 18, 2018. play

Chievo's Serbian defender Nenad Tomovic tends to Chievo's goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino after he was injured during the Italian Serie A football match AC Chievo vs Juventus at the Marcantonio-Bentegodi stadium in Verona on August 18, 2018.

(AFP)

The game turned on its head when new Juventus signing Joao Cancelo fouled Giaccherini in the box with the latter slotting in after 56 minutes.

But Chievo's Mattia Bani turned into his own net after 75 minutes following pressure from returning Juventus defender Bonucci to pull the champions level.

"We let our focus dip after the first goal, we thought we had the match in the bag," said Allegri.

"Ronaldo had several shots on target today, Sorrentino made several saves, there were also some good movements that were not rewarded by the midfielders.

"He pulled a lot, he moved between the lines, but he was not being served on several occasions."

Bernardeschi stabbed in a low Alex Sandro cross to seal the first three points for the champions as they target an eighth straight league title.

"We were caught napping on the equaliser and did better with Bernardeschi and Mandzukic coming on towards the end," added Allegri.

"We need to find balance, but the most important thing is not to fall asleep when we're doing well."

The game had been preceded by a minute's silence for the victims of the Genoa bridge disaster with players taking to the pitch wearing black armbands.

The opening round of matches involving both Genoa teams were postponed because of the bridge collapse in the port city.

Sampdoria had been due to host Fiorentina and Genoa to travel to AC Milan.

Meanwhile, another big-name arrival in Serie A, Carlo Ancelotti, makes his debut as Napoli coach as last year's runners-up take on Lazio in Rome later Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Football: Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure Football Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure
Football: Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho? Football Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
Trolls: The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

The league took a two-month break for the June-July World Cup, leaving teams with a punishing schedule to make up for lost time
Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'
Josef Martinez tied Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record when he hammered in his 27th goal
Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record
On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner