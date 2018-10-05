Pulse.com.gh logo
EA Sports and Nike have issued a statement that they are concerned about the rape allegation leveled against Cristiano Ronaldo.

EA Sports and Sportswear giant Nike are monitoring the development of the alleged rape against Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the face of their respected brand.

Nike has been sponsoring Cristiano Ronaldo since 2003 and currently he receives $30 million per annum from the company and in 2016 a 1 billion dollar lifetime sponsorship package was announced between the two parties.

Kathryn Mayorga, a model who turned an elementary school teacher has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape, explaining that she signed a non-disclosure agreement when the issue happened in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel, after a payoff.

Her lawyers are now seeking to declare the non-disclosure agreement void.

In a lawsuit, Ms Mayorga says she met Ronaldo at the Rain Nightclub in the Palms Hotel and Casino, and that he raped her in his penthouse suite.

Both Nike and EA Sports have expressed concerns over the rape allegation.

Nike has said it is "deeply concerned" by rape allegations against footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a statement, Nike said: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Meanwhile, EA Sports told the AP: "We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values."

In a tweet, Juventus said: "Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus."

