Ronaldo is a more talented footballer than Messi – Yaw Dabo

Dabo, who is also a football administrator said Ronaldo is more talented than the Paris Saint Germain playmaker.

To me, Ronaldo is far better than Messi. I say it with all jealousy. What Ronaldo has done in football is far better than Messi. Unless Messi gets born again it would be difficult for him to break the records of Ronaldo,” the actor said on Nhyria FM.

Despite Ronaldo returning to Manchester United last season, Dabo noted that he wants the five-time UEFA Champions League winner to depart the club with a year left on his contract.

He said, “I want him to leave because Manchester United as a team have disgraced him. How can he be playing with players like Lindeloff and Maguire? If not for one of his hat tricks we wouldn’t have won a match. If he hadn’t come last season, we would have placed 10th.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing for a move away from Manchester United all summer.

Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer including Premier League rivals Chelsea, Bayern and his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.

AFP

The president of Atletico Madrid Enrique Cerezo has categorically denied reports that his team are interested in signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to reports, the Manchester United forward is hoping to quit the Premier League club this summer and join a UEFA Champions League challenger.