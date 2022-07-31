RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo is a more talented footballer than Messi – Yaw Dabo

Evans Annang

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has said that Portuguese football superstar is the greatest in the world.

Yaw Dabo
According to him, comparison between the Manchester United star and Argentine Lionel Messi is unfair.

Dabo, who is also a football administrator said Ronaldo is more talented than the Paris Saint Germain playmaker.

To me, Ronaldo is far better than Messi. I say it with all jealousy. What Ronaldo has done in football is far better than Messi. Unless Messi gets born again it would be difficult for him to break the records of Ronaldo,” the actor said on Nhyria FM.

Despite Ronaldo returning to Manchester United last season, Dabo noted that he wants the five-time UEFA Champions League winner to depart the club with a year left on his contract.

He said, “I want him to leave because Manchester United as a team have disgraced him. How can he be playing with players like Lindeloff and Maguire? If not for one of his hat tricks we wouldn’t have won a match. If he hadn’t come last season, we would have placed 10th.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing for a move away from Manchester United all summer.

Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer including Premier League rivals Chelsea, Bayern and his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.

The rivalry between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came to define La Liga as much as that between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Ronaldo left in 2018
The president of Atletico Madrid Enrique Cerezo has categorically denied reports that his team are interested in signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to reports, the Manchester United forward is hoping to quit the Premier League club this summer and join a UEFA Champions League challenger.

The unsettled Portuguese travelled back to the UK this week to meet with United and was seen arriving at their Carrington training facility on Tuesday in the same car as his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his future.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

    

