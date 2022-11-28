'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.

After a 3-2 victory against Ghana, Portugal aimed to book their place in the knockout stages against an Uruguay side that stumbled to a 0-0 draw against South Korea in their opener.

There were no goals in the first half as Portugal were unable to capitalize on their early dominance. The second half was more of the same for Portugal as Uruguay sat deep.

The breakthrough came in the 54th minute when Bruno Fernandes received a ball from Raphaël Guerreiro and then launched a cross that skipped the head of Cristiano Ronaldo into the net.

Down a goal, Uruguay decided to be more adventurous stringing passes together and creating opportunities.

Fernandes scored his second from the penalty spot after a handball by Uruguay to give Portugal three points and ensure their progression to the round of 16.

Reactions as Ronaldo tries to steal Bruno Fernandez 1st goal for Portugal against Uruguay

After a convincing victory against Uruguay, Portugal's star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes dominated the trends on social media.

Twitter

Bruno Fernandes won the Man of the Match award for his commanding performance in midfield and also for contributing both goals for Portugal.

The reactions after the game centered around the first goal scored by Portugal. It was initially credited as a goal for Ronaldo only for the match commissioner to change it to Fernandes's first strike of the tournament.

The mix-up happened as Fernandez swung a ball into the box, Ronaldo leaped high to connect, and the ball when into the net,

Ronaldo was excited once the ball flew past the Uruguayan goalkeeper raising his hand as a gesture to affirm that his head directed the ball into the net.

Pulse Nigeria

Bruno Fernandes awarded Portugal 1st goal against Uruguay

Upon further replay, it shows that the ball from Fernandes was a cross for Ronaldo but the former Manchester United star did not make contact with the ball only serving as a distraction to the goalkeeper who misjudged its flight into the net.

Ronaldo has eight goals at the World Cup same as his arch-rival Lionel Messi. His celebration after the goal drew negative reactions as the goal was rescinded in favor of Fernandes.

Manchester United fans were quick to praise Fernandes for his goals and blast Ronaldo for attempting to hijack one of them.

See reactions to Ronaldo trying to steal Fernandes's goal below