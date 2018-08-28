Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academy


Football Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academy

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's oldest son has started training with the Juventus youth academy's Under-9 team, according to media reports in Italy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ronaldo Jr is training with the Juventus youth academy's Under-9 team. play

Ronaldo Jr is training with the Juventus youth academy's Under-9 team.

(AFP)

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's oldest son has started training with the Juventus youth academy's Under-9 team, according to media reports in Italy.

Five-time Ball d'Or winner Ronaldo, 33, signed for Italian champions Juventus this summer from Real Madrid for 100 million euros.

His oldest son Cristiano Jr -- who was born in June 2010 -- was photographed training on Monday with the Juve Pulcini 2010 squad reserved for Under-9s at Juventus's Vinovo ground.

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was also present at the training ground.

Other senior Juventus players have children in the team's academy including Andrea Barzagli's son Mattia and fellow former Italian international Claudio Marchisio's son Davide.

Ronaldo revealed last week that Cristiano Jr -- the oldest of his four children -- was also a promising footballer.

"He's very competitive. He's like me as a child. He doesn't like losing," the striker said in an interview with streaming broadcaster DAZN.

"He'll become like me, I'm 100 percent sure of it. I'd like to teach him some things, but ultimately he will choose what to do and he'll always have my support.

"But of course, I'd like him to become a player because I think he has a passion for it too."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United Football Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Black Queens: Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights Black Queens Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights
Premier League: Lucas Maura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0 Premier League Lucas Maura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0
Football: Mourinho calls for respect as Spurs pile more misery on Man Utd Football Mourinho calls for respect as Spurs pile more misery on Man Utd
Football: Lloris backing no justification for drink driving charge - Pochettino Football Lloris backing no justification for drink driving charge - Pochettino

Recommended Videos

Thomas Partey: Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song Thomas Partey Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song
Video: Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu
Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
4 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rightsbullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
7 Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump...bullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
9 Football Genoa fans to hold '43 minutes of silence' in...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey chalks up 100th...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
7 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

Javier Pastore scored his first Roma goal -- a spectacular backheel kick -- after two minutes in 3-3 Atalanta draw.
Football Pastore on target but Di Francesco furious at 'terrible' Roma
Goncalo Guedes has turned his loan to Valencia into a permanent move from PSG
Football Valencia make Goncalo Guedes deal permanent
Thomas Partey joins exclusive club of 164 with 100 games
Facts and Stats Thomas Partey joins exclusive club of 164 with 100 games
Live Telecast StarTimes launch live broadcast of 2018/19 Bundesliga games