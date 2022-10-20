Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo finally speaks almost 24 hours after he controversially stormed off the bench in a 2-0 win against Tottenham.
‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy
Ronaldo shares his own side of the story on Manchester United controversy but does not apologise for his actions.
Ronaldo’s action has dominated the football news cycle for the last 24 hours with the Portuguese legend even getting dropped from the Manchester United team for the upcoming game against Chelsea.
The 37-year-old has now put out a statement which is his first public communication since the incident happened 24 hours ago.
Ronaldo shares his own side of the story
Ronaldo’s statement was made via his official Instagram page, shared along with a picture of himself in Manchester United training.
The vague statement made no direct reference to the incident in question or the manager, nor was it an apology.
“As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process.
“I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.
“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”
