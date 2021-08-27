Ronaldo returns to Manchester United: Who's saying what

AFP Sport picks out the best of social media reaction to the Portuguese superstar's switch from Juventus to Old Trafford.

"@Cristiano is going back to @ManUtd . Wow! Just Wow. What a signing. What a transfer window for United. What a home coming. Love it."

-- Former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker.

"SCARY HOURS!"

-- England midfielder Jadon Sancho who joined United in the close season for a reported £73 million ($100 million) from Borussia Dortmund.

"All the man united fans that were absolutely abusing Ronaldo yesterday appear to have lost their voices today…. Funny old game."

-- Britain's former men's tennis world number one Andy Murray as the deal neared completion.

"Going LIVE NOW Viva Ronaldooooooooooo #MUFC #Ronaldo"

-- Former Manchester United central defender Rio Ferdinand.

"The idea of him going to Manchester City was torture. If there is a big player available Manchester United have to be in the market for that player."

-- Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville.