Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo rules this world, but Messi is out of the world: KP Boateng


Comparison Ronaldo rules this world, but Messi is out of the world: KP Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has chosen Messi over Ronaldo

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ronaldo rules this world, but Messi is out of the world: KP Boateng play

Ronaldo rules this world, but Messi is out of the world: KP Boateng

Ghanaian striker Kevin-Prince Boateng admires the hard work of Cristiano Ronaldo, but has indicated that Lionel Messi does things that are out of the world.

Ronaldo and Messi have won ten Ballon d’Or between, having dominated world football for the past ten years.

READ MORE: Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers

KP Boateng who admires Cristiano Ronaldo for being a hardworking player, still believes Lionel Messi does what no one can do under the sun.

"For young people who are football players, Ronaldo should be the best in the world," he said.

"He is the best example to look at because he trains to the fullest and has talent.

"He works like a madman, he is passionate with everything he does and about football."

"He always wants to be the best.

"He always wants to be first in everything, so, for a player who is just starting, the one to look at should be him because he is perfect."

However, Boateng ultimately believes that Messi is the best.

"Ronaldo makes all of this happen in this world, but only in this world," he added.

"In what transcends this world, the best is Messi, because he is incredible, he does things that nobody can do.

"I do not see him in this world."Ronaldo dominates this world and Messi is above everything else."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Europa League: Arsenal manager Unai Emery sets new European record UEFA Europa League Arsenal manager Unai Emery sets new European record
Football: Guardiola in the dark over injured Mendy's return Football Guardiola in the dark over injured Mendy's return
Football: Man City's record scorer Aguero extends contract Football Man City's record scorer Aguero extends contract
Superstition: Yaya Toure's agent posts controversial voodoo doll cartoon of Pep Guardiola Superstition Yaya Toure's agent posts controversial voodoo doll cartoon of Pep Guardiola
Football: Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals Football Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals
Battle for The Goat: K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debate Battle for The Goat K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Recommended Videos

Video: Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day
EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0



Top Articles

1 Battle for The Goat K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debatebullet
2 CAF Champions League Kotoko stage comeback to beat Zamalek 5-1bullet
3 Russia 2018 Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates- Jerome...bullet
4 UEFA Champions League Kevin-Prince Boateng shocked by Cristiano...bullet
5 EA Sports Here are the top 10 dribblers in FIFA 19bullet
6 Messi Barcelona forward surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions...bullet
7 Teary Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Juventus Champions...bullet
8 Profile Lucy Quist: the most powerful woman in Ghanaian...bullet
9 EA Sports Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19bullet
10 Football Tearful Ronaldo sent off on Champions League...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
2 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
5 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet

Football

Marching Orders These are the most infamous red cards in football history
Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot impressed on his debut for the club
Football Mourinho to ration Dalot appearances for Manchester United
Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is struggling for goals
Football Morata needs goals to boost confidence, says Chelsea boss Sarri
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has not played since an injury he suffered against Manchester United
Football Lloris' stress over drink-driving could have contributed to injury, says Pochettino
X
Advertisement