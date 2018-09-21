news

Ghanaian striker Kevin-Prince Boateng admires the hard work of Cristiano Ronaldo, but has indicated that Lionel Messi does things that are out of the world.

Ronaldo and Messi have won ten Ballon d’Or between, having dominated world football for the past ten years.

KP Boateng who admires Cristiano Ronaldo for being a hardworking player, still believes Lionel Messi does what no one can do under the sun.

"For young people who are football players, Ronaldo should be the best in the world," he said.

"He is the best example to look at because he trains to the fullest and has talent.

"He works like a madman, he is passionate with everything he does and about football."

"He always wants to be the best.

"He always wants to be first in everything, so, for a player who is just starting, the one to look at should be him because he is perfect."

However, Boateng ultimately believes that Messi is the best.

"Ronaldo makes all of this happen in this world, but only in this world," he added.

"In what transcends this world, the best is Messi, because he is incredible, he does things that nobody can do.

"I do not see him in this world."Ronaldo dominates this world and Messi is above everything else."