Ronaldo’s sister ridicules UEFA for snubbing the Portuguese

After Luka Modric had dethroned Cristiano Ronaldo as UEFA's best player in Europe, Katia Aveiro, Ronaldo's sister, showed her displeasure.

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, had already suggested that it was ridiculous the Croatian had won the award.A post on Instagram from Aveiro compared the games played, the assists, the goals and the prizes given between her brother and Real Madrid midfielder, Modric, to illustrate her point.

Luca Modrid polled 313 votes, which was 90 more than Luka Modrid in the votes by 55 journalists and 80 coaches.

Luka Modric who won the UEFA Champions League and also inspired Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World was preferred to his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.