Ronaldo’s sister ridicules UEFA for snubbing the Portuguese

Katia Aveiro sister of Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his displeasure over the decision to award Luka Mdric the UEFA Player of the Year at the expense of his brother.
Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, had already suggested that it was ridiculous the Croatian had won the award.A post on Instagram from Aveiro compared the games played, the assists, the goals and the prizes given between her brother and Real Madrid midfielder, Modric, to illustrate her point.
Luca Modrid polled 313 votes, which was 90 more than Luka Modrid in the votes by 55 journalists and 80 coaches.
UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year
Luka Modric who won the UEFA Champions League and also inspired Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World was preferred to his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.