Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season


The Portuguese skipper’s overhead kick against Juventus last season has been named the UEFA Goal of the Season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quarter finals overhead kick for Real Madrid last season against his current club Juventus has been adjudged the UEFA Goal of the Season.

Ronaldo's strike, which was applauded on the night by his opposing – and it turned out future – fans, topped the poll with nearly 200,000 of the total 346,915 votes. He succeeds his new Juve colleague Mario Mandžukić, who won last year for goal against Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, while Lionel Messi took the award in both 2014/15 and 2015/16.

The runner-up was Dimitri Payet's goal in Marseille's 5-2 UEFA Europa League defeat of RB Leipzig, while third place went to Eva Navarro's goal for Spain in their Women's U17 EURO final victory against Germany in Lithuania in May.

This year's 11 nominees were selected by UEFA's Technical Observers, with one for each of the main UEFA competitions were been active over the past 12 months. Only goals registered in UEFA club or international fixtures were eligible for consideration.

The top three

1st: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus 0-3 REAL MADRID) 197,496 votes

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg, 03/04/18

UEFA Technical Observers say: An extraordinary display of technique and athleticism.

2nd: Dimitri Payet (MARSEILLE 5-2 RB Leipzig) 35,558 votes

UEFA Europa League quarter-finals second leg, 12/04/18

UEFA Technical Observers say: An outstanding dribble and shot with the outside of the foot at an important moment in the tie.

3rd: Eva Navarro (Germany 0-2 SPAIN) 23,315 votes

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final, 21/05/18

UEFA Technical Observers say: Beautiful curling shot after nimble footwork to beat defenders.

UEFA.com Goal of the Season roll of honour

2018: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) v Juventus, 03/04/18

2017: Mario Mandžukić (Juventus) v Real Madrid, 03/06/17

2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Roma, 24/11/15

2015: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Bayern, 06/05/15

