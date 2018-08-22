Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo says decision easy to join Juventus to win Champions League


Football Ronaldo says decision easy to join Juventus to win Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo said it had been an easy decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus as he bids to become just the second player to win the Champions League with three different clubs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'No obsession' but Cristiano Ronaldo wants Champions League glory with Juventus play

'No obsession' but Cristiano Ronaldo wants Champions League glory with Juventus

(AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo said it had been an easy decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus as he bids to become just the second player to win the Champions League with three different clubs.

"I want to win the Champions League with Juventus and we will do everything to win it," the 33-year-old Portuguese superstar said in an interview with streaming broadcaster DAZN.

Ronaldo has lifted a record five Champions Leagues titles -- four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

Another with Juventus would see him join Dutch great Clarence Seedorf, the only player to win the top European trophy with three different clubs.

Seedorf won the European title four times -- with Ajax, Real Madrid, and twice with AC Milan between 1995 and 2007.

"We'll focus on that, with my teammates, but without obsessing over it. We'll go step by step and then we'll see, if it's this year, next year or the year after that," continued Ronaldo who has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal to become DAZN's first global ambassador.

"The objective for the club is to win the League, Coppa Italia and, of course do our best in the Champions League."

Seven-time reigning Serie A champions Juventus have lifted the Champions League twice -- 1985 and 1996 -- but finished runners-up twice in the past four seasons.

Ronaldo earned a standing ovation from the Turin crowd when he scored a spectacular overhead kick at the Allianz Stadium for Real Madrid last season.

"The small details make the big difference at the end of the day so...I would say what I saw in the stadium helped (his move)," Ronaldo said.

"And, of course, when the people start to applaud me in the stadium I was like, 'wow'.

"It surprised me a lot because this has never happened in my life, so it was an unbelievable moment."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he had been impressed with his new club since joining last month in a 100-million-euro deal.

"I'm very happy, the team is strong and Juve, as everyone knows, is one of the best clubs in the world," continued the Portuguese captain.

"I'm positively surprised, we train hard twice a day. I like how they train, their mentality. They have special methods, they are very, very professional and for this reason I feel good.

'Mini me' - Ronaldo reveals his son doesn't like losing either. play

'Mini me' - Ronaldo reveals his son doesn't like losing either.

(AFP)

"There are things in life that seem to be dictated by destiny and in this case it was like that.

"I never expected to play in this team, but some things happen naturally, for me it was an easy decision, what was done in Madrid is incredible, I won everything, my family lives there, but it's part of the past.

"I want to try to write the story in this club."

Meanwhile Ronaldo revealed that his eight-year-old son Cristiano Jr was also a promising footballer.

"He's very competitive. He's like me as a child. He doesn't like losing.

"He'll become like me, I'm 100 percent sure of it. I'd like to teach him some things, but ultimately he will choose what to do and he'll always have my support.

"But of course, I'd like him to become a player because I think he has a passion for it too."

Perform Group's DAZN secured streaming rights this season to three Serie A matches in Italy per week with the other games to be broadcast by traditional broadcaster Sky.

ea/cw

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ajax take huge step to Champions League group stage Football Ajax take huge step to Champions League group stage
Football: Beitar owner says 'religion' no longer factor in signing Arab players Football Beitar owner says 'religion' no longer factor in signing Arab players
Football: Spanish players union threatens strike over US match Football Spanish players union threatens strike over US match
Number 12: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Number 12 Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Football: Henry linked with Bordeaux after Poyet suspension Football Henry linked with Bordeaux after Poyet suspension
Football: Justin Kluivert right to choose Roma over Man United, says dad Patrick Football Justin Kluivert right to choose Roma over Man United, says dad Patrick

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
3 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
4 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
5 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
6 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
10 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
4 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s...bullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World Cup glorybullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for...bullet

Football

National strip: Weah and his wife Clar on inauguration day in January
Football Liberians divided over Weah honouring former coaches
Kyle Lafferty will spend a second spell at Rangers after completing a move from Hearts
Football Lafferty makes Rangers return from Hearts
Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu
2019 AFCON Qualifiers Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu
Aduana Stars marksman joins Tunisian giants Club Africain
Ghana Premier League Aduana Stars marksman joins Tunisian giants Club Africain