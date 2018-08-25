Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo set for Turin debut as Juventus break billion-euro mark on stock exchange


Football Ronaldo set for Turin debut as Juventus break billion-euro mark on stock exchange

Cristiano Ronaldo plays his first competitive game in Turin on Saturday as it was revealed that his arrival at Juventus has pushed the Serie A champions over the billion-euro mark on the Italian stock exchange.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus has pushed the club's stock market valuation over the billion-euro mark play

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus has pushed the club's stock market valuation over the billion-euro mark

(AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo plays his first competitive game in Turin on Saturday as it was revealed that his arrival at Juventus has pushed the Serie A champions over the billion-euro mark on the Italian stock exchange.

According to Calcio e Finanza, a specialist sport and finance website, at the close of business on Friday, Juventus were valued at 1.035 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

It is the first time the club has reached that level since its introduction on the stock exchange in 2001.

That compares to Manchester United, the world's richest club, whose overall value is £3.1bn ($3.9 billion).

Juventus's shares have grown 55.15 percent on the stock exchange since July 1, increasing from 0.660 euro to 1.024 euros.

"The rise peaked this summer, starting in June, when the first information about the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo began circulating," noted Calcio e Finanza.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Serie A champions from Real Madrid on July 10 in a 100-million-euro deal. He earns a salary of 30 million euros per year.

Since his arrival sales of the club's black and white jersey have also exploded.

Calcio e Finanza added that the volume of share sales went from 19 million euros in June to 301 million euros in July.

Ronaldo played his first competitive game in a 3-2 win against Chievo in Verona last weekend. His first game in Turin is against Lazio on Saturday at 1600 GMT.

"There's excitement in the air!" said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"Ronaldo is bringing a great enthusiasm to Italian football, I see all the people that are waiting outside, but regardless of the excitement, we still have to win games.

"We haven't won anything just by signing him, so we have to show that on the pitch.

"Lazio will make it a great encounter, they defeated us last season at Allianz Stadium to end a 41-game unbeaten run. So it's very important, even if it is only our second match of the season."

Simone Inzaghi's Roman side -- who finished fifth last season -- lost their opening match of the season 1-0 against Napoli.

"It would be wrong to only think about Ronaldo," said Inzaghi.

"They'll also play (Paulo) Dybala and (Mario) Mandzukic, and they have so many alternatives on the bench."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour
Football: Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018 Football Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018
Otumfuo Cup: Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly
English Premier League: Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion English Premier League Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season
Serie A: Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
2 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
3 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
9 Bad Side 4 footballers who ruined their careers with off...bullet
10 Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey apologises after...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet
La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet
Yannick Bolasie has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan
Football Aston Villa boost promotion push with Bolasie capture
Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend
Preview Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend
Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann was furious after the VAR failed to over-rule a penalty against his side in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win on Friday night on the opening weekend of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.
Football 'It's a mystery': VAR sparks controversy in new Bundesliga season