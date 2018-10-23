Ronaldo shows off £1.85 million diamond wrist watch ahead of Man United clash

news

Cristiano showed off his glittering £1.85 million diamond wrist watch at the pre-match press ahead of Juventus UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester United.

The 33-year-old striker has returned to the Old Trafford to face his former side Manchester United in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

He was selected by Juventus alongside head coach Maximiliano Allegri for the pre-match press conference in Manchester on Monday ahead of the clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the spotlight once again when his eye-watering £1.85 million diamond watch became the topic for discussion.

A similarly flashy customised watch, which appears to have been designed by Franck Muller, was bought by rapper Wizkid who is said to have paid $1.2m (£850,000).