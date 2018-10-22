Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ronaldo speaks about rape claims ahead Man United clash

The Portuguese skipper says his lawyers are working hard to ensure the rape allegations against him are thrown out.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ronaldo speaks about rape claims ahead Man United clash play

Ronaldo speaks about rape claims ahead Man United clash

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is not worried about the rape claims against him because he has good lawyers working very hard to ensure he is cleared of any wrong doing

Kathryn Mayorga has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009 at a Las Vegas hotel.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Although a video of Cristiano Ronaldo in intimate dance with Mayorga has gone viral, the Juventus striker has denied the allegation.

Speaking 24 hours before facing former club Manchester United, Ronaldo said: "I know I am an example, I know 100%, in the pitch and outside the pitch".

"I am always smiling, a happy man," said Ronaldo in a surprise appearance at an Old Trafford news conference before Tuesday's Champions League fixture.

"I play in a fantastic club, have a fantastic family. I have four kids, I am healthy - I have everything, so the rest doesn't interfere on me.

"I am not going to lie on the situation. I am very happy. My lawyers are confident and of course I am too.

"I enjoy football, my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life and, of course, the truth is always coming in a first position, so I'm good."

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, which first published the story about the allegation, said Ms Mayorga filed a report with Las Vegas police shortly after the alleged incident.

Der Spiegel said that in 2010, she reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a $375,000 (£288,000) payment for agreeing never to go public with the allegations.

Her lawyers are now seeking to declare the non-disclosure agreement void.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'Sexy football': Aubameyang, Ozil star as Arsenal make it perfect 10 Football 'Sexy football': Aubameyang, Ozil star as Arsenal make it perfect 10
Preview: Mourinho says Manchester United will 'use anger' of Chelsea against Juventus Preview: Mourinho says Manchester United will 'use anger' of Chelsea against Juventus
Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woes Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woes
Football: Ronaldo insists he is an 'example' amid rape allegations Football Ronaldo insists he is an 'example' amid rape allegations
This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners per-week This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners per-week
Football: Chelsea coach Ianni charged over Mourinho fracas Football Chelsea coach Ianni charged over Mourinho fracas

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will missbullet
2 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi...bullet
3 How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in every clashbullet
4 Football Ronaldo celebrates landmark goal but Juve's perfect run...bullet
5 This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast...bullet
6 Football Chelsea v Man United: 3 things we learnedbullet
7 Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media kingbullet
8 Football Barca victory tarnished as injured Messi set to...bullet
9 Stephen Appiah’s goal features in UEFA Champions League...bullet
10 Football Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoilsbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
6 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
7 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
8 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
9 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

My two-year deal is not enough: Kwesi Appiah
My two-year deal is not enough: Kwesi Appiah
These countries will be competing in AWCON 2018
These countries will be competing in AWCON 2018
Unimpressed: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had to field unwanted questions about a return to Real Madrid
Football Mourinho bats off Real return to focus on stopping Ronaldo
Four defeats in five matches have left Julen Lopetegui's future in considerable doubt at Real Madrid
Football Lopetegui promises to fight but cannot guarantee future
X
Advertisement