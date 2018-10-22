Ronaldo speaks about rape claims ahead Man United clash

The Portuguese skipper says his lawyers are working hard to ensure the rape allegations against him are thrown out.
Kathryn Mayorga has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009 at a Las Vegas hotel.
Although a video of Cristiano Ronaldo in intimate dance with Mayorga has gone viral, the Juventus striker has denied the allegation.
Speaking 24 hours before facing former club Manchester United, Ronaldo said: "I know I am an example, I know 100%, in the pitch and outside the pitch".
"I am always smiling, a happy man," said Ronaldo in a surprise appearance at an Old Trafford news conference before Tuesday's Champions League fixture.
"I play in a fantastic club, have a fantastic family. I have four kids, I am healthy - I have everything, so the rest doesn't interfere on me.
"I am not going to lie on the situation. I am very happy. My lawyers are confident and of course I am too.
"I enjoy football, my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life and, of course, the truth is always coming in a first position, so I'm good."
German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, which first published the story about the allegation, said Ms Mayorga filed a report with Las Vegas police shortly after the alleged incident.
Der Spiegel said that in 2010, she reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a $375,000 (£288,000) payment for agreeing never to go public with the allegations.
Her lawyers are now seeking to declare the non-disclosure agreement void.