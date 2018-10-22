Ronaldo speaks about rape claims ahead Man United clash

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is not worried about the rape claims against him because he has good lawyers working very hard to ensure he is cleared of any wrong doing

Kathryn Mayorga has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009 at a Las Vegas hotel.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Although a video of Cristiano Ronaldo in intimate dance with Mayorga has gone viral, the Juventus striker has denied the allegation.

Speaking 24 hours before facing former club Manchester United, Ronaldo said: "I know I am an example, I know 100%, in the pitch and outside the pitch".

"I am always smiling, a happy man," said Ronaldo in a surprise appearance at an Old Trafford news conference before Tuesday's Champions League fixture.

"I play in a fantastic club, have a fantastic family. I have four kids, I am healthy - I have everything, so the rest doesn't interfere on me.

"I am not going to lie on the situation. I am very happy. My lawyers are confident and of course I am too.

"I enjoy football, my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life and, of course, the truth is always coming in a first position, so I'm good."

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, which first published the story about the allegation, said Ms Mayorga filed a report with Las Vegas police shortly after the alleged incident.

Der Spiegel said that in 2010, she reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a $375,000 (£288,000) payment for agreeing never to go public with the allegations.

Her lawyers are now seeking to declare the non-disclosure agreement void.