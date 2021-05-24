Ronaldo top Serie A scorer after England and Spain

The 36-year-old scored 29 goals this campaign, five more than second-placed Belgian Romelu Lukaku for champions Inter Milan.

The Portuguese striker was top scorer in England with Manchester United in 2008, and three times in Spain with Real Madird, 2011, 2014 and 2015.

But it is the first time in three seasons the former five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored the most goals.

Ronaldo scored 21 goals in his first season after joining in 2018 and 31 last campaign when he finished behind Lazio's Ciro Immobile's 36.

In all competitions, he has now scored 101 goals for Juventus.

On Sunday, he stayed on the bench in Juve's final league game a 4-1 win over Bologna which secured a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.

"It was a shared choice, Ronaldo was tired after (playing in the Coppa Italia final) Wednesday," said coach Andrea Pirlo.