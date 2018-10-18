Pulse.com.gh logo
Rooney sends heart-touching message to Ghanaian defender diagnosed with cancer

On Tuesday, DC united disclosed that US-based Ghanaian defender Odoi-Atsem has begun treatment for cancer after being diagnosed with Stage Two Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Wayne Rooney play

Wayne Rooney

US-based Ghanaian right-back Chris Odoi-Atsem has received support from DC United teammate Wayne Rooney after the defender was diagnosed with cancer.

On Tuesday, the MLS side disclosed that Odoi-Atsem has begun treatment for cancer after being diagnosed with Stage Two Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The club announced that the 23-year-old will soon start a four-month chemotherapy at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Since the announcement of the right-back’s illness, many footballers in the MLS have backed him to recover by sending various messages of support.

US-based Ghanaian right-back Chris Odoi-Atsem play

US-based Ghanaian right-back Chris Odoi-Atsem

 

Odoi-Atsem’s DC United teammates have also not been left out, with the club posting a video of his colleagues wishing him well.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, who currently plays at DC United, also joined in to support the Ghanaian defender ahead of his four-month Chemotherapy.

 

"Hey Chris, just a quick message to tell you to stay strong,"  Rooney said.

"We know it's a difficult situation you are in but you are a fighter, you'll get through it and we are all behind you. Here at DC United we will all support you through whatever you are going through and help you every step of the way."

Meanwhile, Odoi-Atsem said he is confident of recovering soon, adding that he will use the situation to raise awareness and help others in similar situations.

“I feel truly blessed to have caught this disease at any early stage and have a medical team that is confident that I will make a full recovery. I want to use my situation to raise awareness and help others in similar situations who are going through their own individual battles. This is only temporary, God will see me through and I will be back to where I'm supposed to be — on the soccer field,” the 23-year-old said in a statement.

Odoi-Atsem has made just one appearance for DC United this season due to a series of niggling injuries.

