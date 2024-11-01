Ruben Amorin to Manchester United is official, here’s the details of his appointment

There’s an option for another year in his contract if he performs well.

The club confirmed this via a statement today.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November,” part of the statement read.

The club said it is excited about the appointment of the 39-year-old gaffer, highlighting his achievements with Sporting CP.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years,” the statement added.

Ruud continues as interim coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, named interim head coach after Ten Hag was sacked, is expected to lead the team in their next three games before the international break.

Pulse Ghana

The Red Devils will play Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the Premier League before hosting PAOK at home in the Europe League the following Wednesday.

Ruud will have the opportunity to coach his last game as interim boss when Leicester City come to the Theatre of Dreams to battle the Red Devils.