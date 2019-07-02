READ MORE: Ghana seek victory over Guinea Bissau in final Group F clash

Teams are ranked according to points (3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, 0 points for a loss), and if tied on points, the following tiebreaking criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine the rankings (Regulations Article 74):

1. Points in head-to-head matches among tied teams;

2. Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams;

3. Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams;

4. If more than two teams are tied, and after applying all head-to-head criteria above, a subset of teams are still tied, all head-to-head criteria above are reapplied exclusively to this subset of teams;

5. Goal difference in all group matches;

6. Goals scored in all group matches;

7. Drawing of lots.

The last time the tiebreaker was utilised to the latter was in 2015.

Guinea and Mali in Group D were tied on points, goals against and goals for with goals difference of zero.

In the end, the drawing of lots was resulted to and Guinea sailed through to the quarterfinals.

Football fans expressed their dissatisfaction over the procedures of breaking ties, especially the drawing of lots which is the last resort.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has, however, stuck to it despite coming under intense criticisms.

Ahead of the final day of the group games, there is the likelihood of experiencing what happened four years ago in Equatorial Guinea.

You can do your calculations and know which teams have qualified from the group stage.