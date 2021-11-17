‘Referees, ball boys and everything was against us’ - South Africa player who conceded penalty

Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the World Cup play-offs after losing 1-0 to Ghana in Cape Coast last Sunday.

A first-half penalty from Andre Ayew was enough to separate both teams after Daniel Amartey went down following a challenge from De Reuck.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) on Wednesday, De Reuck said nothing worked in their favour.

“It was a big game and we knew what it would mean for the country, and we were ready playing against the best in the world,” he said.

"But I felt the opportunity to get a good result was taken away. The decision that were made, it felt like the game was rehearsed – from the referees and the ball boys. The first 10 minutes we already saw that we were not going to get anything right. We continued to fight.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghana defender Daniel Armartey insists the penalty that led to the Black Stars’ win over South Africa was the correct decision.

The Leicester City centre-back was at the center of De Reuck's challenge, which resulted in the penalty awarded to Ghana.

Anartey said he was pulled by the South African defender, adding that De Reuck only let go when he was falling.