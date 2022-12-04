Deadly Three Lions turn Senegal's Teranga to Cubs as France rollover Poland

Senegal's journey in Qatar came to a disappointing end in the round of 16 on Sunday night while defending champions are on course to defend their golden crown.

England 3-0 Senegal: Three Lions prove to be no match for Teranga Lions

The African champions became the latest African Lions to book a direct ticket back home after a poor display and defeat against England.

England thrashed the Lions of Senegal 3-0 in the fourth match of the round of 16 to reach the quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka netted the goals to inspire the Three Lions to another last-eight at the World Cup.

African champions, Senegal, were poor on the night and would have surprised themselves with their display against the Europeans.

This was not the plan, however, England was meant to allow the Teranga Lions passage into the last eight, but Gareth Southgate and his boys didn't get the memo.

Therefore, one of Africa's biggest hopes in Qatar 2022 has joined the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to book return tickets back home.

France 3-1 Poland: Defending champions match on in style

Kylian Mbappe was at his element again for France after a masterclass display in the round of 16 against Poland.

It was a game that saw records broken as France sent Poland packing from the World Cup after a 3-1 win.

Mbappe scored two of the goals while his partner in crime Olivier Giroud added a third for the defending champions.

FC Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski, pulled a goal back for Poland but it was rather a consolation goal that made the result look a bit respectable in the end.

Meanwhile, for Mbappe, the goals saw him match a 64-year record set by Brazilian great Pele, taking his tally at the knockout stages to five (5) goals.

At 23 years and 349 days, he became the youngest player to reach that number after Brazil legend Pele, who bagged as many during the Selecao's victorious Sweden 1958 campaign, aged 17 years and 249 days.

Mbappe has also now scored nine goals at the World Cup, the same as Lionel Messi, and one goal more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Also, Giroud's goal saw him leapfrog Thierry Henry as France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.

