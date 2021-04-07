Ruthless Real Madrid turn to Barca after Liverpool rout

"They are players who have won a lot but still want more and that shows you the character these players have," said Zidane.
The 31-year-old Kroos, with 22 club titles and a World Cup to his name, was irrepressible against Liverpool, his surgical passing from deep laying the platform for Madrid's control and conviction.
"Toni is incredible, a legend of the club. Whenever he goes out on the pitch he goes out with class. Nobody can play like him," said Vinicius.
"It was probably one of his best games in his best season for a player who is possibly the best midfielder in the world," wrote Marca.
Kroos was the architect this time but his brilliance was just the latest example in a recent surge for Zidane's old guard.
Modric has been flawless since the turn of the year, Casemiro unwavering and Karim Benzema, although quiet against Liverpool, could arguably be La Liga's player of the season.