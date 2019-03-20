Gyan lodged a complaint with an Accra High Court that Sarah Kwablah who accused the Black Stars skipper of rape and sodomy and three others connived to extort money from him.

According to the former Sunderland forward the accused persons demanded money from him to drop further publication of the alleged rape and sodomy case.

The four persons namely; Osarfo Anthony (Arts/Entertainment Writer), Chris Handler (Blogger), Sarah Kwablah (Law Student), and Ekow Micah (Musician) have been facing prosecution in the last three years on charges of extortion and conspiracy to commit crime.

According to the judge, Afia Agbanu Kumador in her ruling on the submission of no case filed by the lawyers of the accused persons, the prosecution failed to establish any prima facie for the prosecution of the case.

Asamoah Gyan is currently battling a divorce case against her wife Gifty, amid DNA paternity of his three children with his embattled wife.

The DNA paternity test vindicated Gifty, since it proved that Gyan was the biological father of the children.