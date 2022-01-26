'Sack Milo or be sacked' – KT Hammond tells Sports Minister

“Ghana is the only place that if we are going to play, God has to be our goalkeeper or striker,” Mr. Hammond lamented, as quoted by 3news.

“God has so much to do that he is always being called. Mr Sports Minister, sack the coach if you haven’t done that already or you yourself will be sacked.

“Let us not waste money on bad coaches of that calibre, it is not good. Let us get our locally trained coach to partner the boys.”

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon following a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros last Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.