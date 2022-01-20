‘Sack Rajevac and appoint a younger coach’ – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Rajevac has come under intense pressure after he led the Black Stars to a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2021 AFCON.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said the Ghana coach must be sacked.

“On Rajevac’s second coming, I was interviewed by George Addo of Joy FM and I told him that there was no way he would succeed,” he stated.

“And it has happened. The man has gone and is back; he should go away and give way to other younger people to come.”

Ghana endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon following a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.