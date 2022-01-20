Sacking Milovan Rajevac now will be a big mistake – Nii Lante Vanderpuije warns

In an interview on Accra based Class FM, the former Minister of Youth and Sports said a decision on Rajevac’s future should be taken after the playoffs.

“Since Milo [Milovan Rajevac] has been with these boys for some time, if these are the boys we will be using for the playoffs, then let him stay, work on them, at least he’s seen them, he’s been able to access them, he knows their flaws, he knows their capabilities", Mr Vanderpuye said.

“With the few that are absent now, bring them on board, let him be able to create something out of them and then we attempt the playoffs.”

He noted: “If we’re able to go through, fine, but if we’re not able to go through the playoffs, then we can take the decision of firing Milo and the rest of the technical bench.”

Pulse Ghana

“So, my caveat for changing the technical team now will be dependent on whether we will be able to qualify for Qatar 2022 or not. If we don’t qualify, sack all of them, sack all the players, let’s build a new team which may include these players and any other Ghanaian player wherever the person is,” he added.