Sadick Adams' ha-trick sinks Hearts of Oak in FA Cup final

On 29th October, 2017 Sadick Adams registered a hat-trick as Kotoko thrashed Hearts of Oak 3-1

Exactly a year today, Sadick Adams was on song for Asante Kotoko with three goals as they won the 2017 MTN FA Cup at the expense of arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The 27-year-old’s first-half hat-trick led the Porcupine Warriors to a stunning 3-1 win at the Tamale Stadium and gave Steven Polack, who was uncertain about his future ahead of the final, his first major silverware as head coach of Kotoko.

Kotoko had the better of the first 45 minutes, dominating possession and pinning the Accra side in their own half. Saddick Adams, found in space by Kwame Boahen, shimmied two markers and slotted the ball home to give Kotoko the lead.

The former Atletico Madrid player doubled the lead from the spot after Obed Owusu was fouled by Richard Akrofi.

Adams netted the third goal on the stroke of halftime. He rounded the Hearts goalkeeper with his first touch and tucked the ball into the goal with his second.

Hearts upped their game in the second-half but not stage a comeback. However, they grabbed a consolation goal scored by Thomas Abbey.

Kotoko have thus won the last bragging rights of the season, the GH¢50,000 prize money as well as a place in the CAF Confederation Cup competition for next season.
For Hearts, despite being one of the sides to have won the competition most, The Phobians have not clinched the title since it was re-introduced in 2011. They have also not lifted any major trophy since 2009.

The two teams observed a minute silence before kickoff in memory of the late goalkeeper Soulama Abdoulaye.

Enjoy highlights of the 'Unmissable' final.

