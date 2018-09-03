news

Liverpool star Saido Mane has been captured cleaning the toilet at a Mosque in what has been widely described as a wonderful act of humbleness.

The Senegal international has endeared himself to most English fans as a result of his wonderful week-in week-out performances.

And the 26-year-old appears to have won himself some more fans after his latest gesture at a Mosque.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mane is captured helping out with the cleaning of the toilets at the Mosque.

What is not clear is whether the footage was recorded before or after Liverpool's fourth successive Premier League victory on Saturday.

Mane has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, picking up exactly from where he left off last term.

So far, the former Southampton winger has netted four goals in Liverpool’s opening four games of the season.

On Sunday, the Senegal attacker was again on the score sheet as the Reds defeated Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power stadium.

"Even me, all three we will try to work hard and get better and better.

"I am very happy to score goals, but more important is the three points we got.

"It was not our best game but our attitude made the big difference we struggled but pushed as a team,” Mane said after the game.