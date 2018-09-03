Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in humble gesture


Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in humble gesture

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mane is captured helping out with the cleaning of the toilets at the Mosque.

  • Published:
play Sadio Mane

Liverpool star Saido Mane has been captured cleaning the toilet at a Mosque in what has been widely described as a wonderful act of humbleness.

The Senegal international has endeared himself to most English fans as a result of his wonderful week-in week-out performances.

And the 26-year-old appears to have won himself some more fans after his latest gesture at a Mosque.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mane is captured helping out with the cleaning of the toilets at the Mosque.

Postby

 

What is not clear is whether the footage was recorded before or after Liverpool's fourth successive Premier League victory on Saturday.

Mane has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, picking up exactly from where he left off last term.

So far, the former Southampton winger has netted four goals in Liverpool’s opening four games of the season.

On Sunday, the Senegal attacker was again on the score sheet as the Reds defeated Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power stadium.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho gives brilliant answer

 "Even me, all three we will try to work hard and get better and better.

"I am very happy to score goals, but more important is the three points we got.

"It was not our best game but our attitude made the big difference we struggled but pushed as a team,” Mane said after the game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Who is Who: Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho gives brilliant answer Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho gives brilliant answer
Football: Derby defeat shows long road still ahead of Gerrard to catch Celtic Football Derby defeat shows long road still ahead of Gerrard to catch Celtic
Football: Marseille come from behind to stun Monaco Football Marseille come from behind to stun Monaco
Football: Defrel brace stuns Ancelotti's Napoli as Juventus pull clear Football Defrel brace stuns Ancelotti's Napoli as Juventus pull clear
Football: Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure joins Olympiakos Football Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure joins Olympiakos
Football: Spartak end Zenit's perfect start after drone crash Football Spartak end Zenit's perfect start after drone crash

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debutbullet
5 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
6 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game...bullet
7 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
8 Super Clash Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts...bullet
9 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Bernard Mensah scores, cancels...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona ran riot
Football Magical Messi, Suarez hit doubles in 8-2 rout of Huesca
Ondrej Duda scored twice as Hertha Berlin joined Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg on maximum points in Germany after two games
Football Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke
Tottenham were on the slide in their first defeat of the season at Watford
Football 'Wake-up call': Pochettino warns Spurs after Watford shock
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku netted twice in the win at Burnley
Football Mourinho dedicates United win to under-fire Woodward