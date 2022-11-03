Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

Mane is one of the African football stars who are known for their charitable acts off the pitch.

The 30-year-old Bayern Munich attacker has once again continued to be a role model and an inspiration to others around him with his latest gesture.

Earlier on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Senegalese forward was reported to have given away over 100 Bayern Munich jerseys to children of Bambali - his native village where he grew up.

Twitter

Mane's act of kindness has already earned him lots of praise on social media with a video of the Bayern star (personally signing the shirts before it was being sent for delivery) having gone viral.

This comes after a team of TNT Sports journalists were due to cover a documentary of Mane's roots.

The team had reportedly asked the Bundesliga club for the jerseys and eventually got Mane to sign on over 100 pieces of his shirt number 17.

The jerseys which have since been sent to Bambali was well received by natives in his hometown and fans have continued to shower praise on the two-time African player of the year winner.

Sadio Mané goals and form for Bayern Munich

Pulse

Mane signed for the Bundesliga champions after a successful seven-year spell at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old attacker enjoyed a mixed start to life in Germany but seems to have finally settled in the last two months.

Having helped Bayern qualify for the UEFA Champions League round of stages, Mane has scored 9 goals and created 3 assists in 18 appearances for the Bavarians so far this season.