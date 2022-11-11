Qatar 2022: Bayern Munich star Mane makes Senegal 26-man squad

Senegal's coach Aliu Cisse has included the Bayern star in his squad for Qatar despite his injury problem.

The 30-year-old gave everyone in Senegal a scare after he limped off during Bayern's 6-1 demolition of Werder Bremen on Wednesday.

His club confirmed that the former Liverpool man had injured his right fibula and will miss their game this weekend against Schalke 04.

AFP

Cisse names Sadio Mane in final World Cup squad

Amidst rumours that Mane will miss the football fiesta in Qatar due to the injury, Senegal has now named the African footballer of the year in the squad.

AFP

The talented forward headlines the squad of 25 players which includes the England-based duo of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Nampalys Mendy of Leicester City.

Mane to undergo further checks

While Senegal has named Mane in their Qatar 2022 squad, his club Bayern has confirmed that he will undergo further tests on his injury.

The Bavarians' boss Julian Nagelsmann stated that the Senegalese superstar will be checked in 10 days as they continue to monitor his progress.

AFP

"In 10 days we will do a check on him again to see how his recovery and progress has gone and we will take it from there," Nagelsmann said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"Obviously (Senegal) really wants him to play but we have to wait and see how the medical situation is. If he can't play he can't play, whether the FA want him or not," he added.

AFP

Senegal will kick off their 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands on the 21st of November and will be hoping that Mane would be ready to lead them against the Dutch.

Senegal final World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea/ENG), Seny Dieng (QPR/ENG), Alfred Gomis (Rennes/FRA)

Defenders: Yousouf Sabaly (Real Betis/ESP), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea/ENG), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig/GER), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos/GRE), Formose Mendy (Amiens/FRA), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco/FRA), Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan/ITA)

Midfielders: Nampalys Mendy (Leicester/ENG), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Papa Matar-Sarre (Tottenham/ENG), Idrissa Gueye (Everton/ENG), Krepin Diatta (Monaco/FRA), Moustapha Name (Paphos/CYP), Loum Ndiaye(Porto/POR), Papa Gueye (Marseille/FRA), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano/ESP)