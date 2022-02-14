Sadio Mane: Senegal name stadium after Liverpool star after AFCON triumph

The Lions of Teranga won their first-ever AFCON title after beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

Mane was the hero, as he scored the winning penalty in the shootout to make amends for his earlier miss during the game.

The Liverpool winger was also adjudged as the best player of the tournament after scoring three goals and contributing two assists.

The Mayor of Sedhiou, Abdoulaye Diop, noted that Mane deserves the honour after all that he has done for his hometown.

“I would like, through this decision to give the name of Sadio Mané to the Stade de Sédhiou, to express the recognition of all the daughters and sons of the region, towards a man who makes known to the humanity as a whole, Bambali and its regional capital, namely Sédhiou,” Diop said, as quoted by the BBC.

“Sadio Mané really deserves this honour.”

Meanwhile, the President of Senegal has also rewarded the players of the national team with cash prizes and plots of land for winning the AFCON.

President Macky Sall announced that each player will be given a bonus of $87,412 as well as 200 square metre plot of land in the capital, Dakar.

In addition, the President awarded the players with Senegal's highest order, making them Grand Officers of the National Order of the Lion.