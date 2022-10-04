Bundesliga side Bayern Munich put in a dominant performance to defeat Viktoria Plzeň 5-0 in a matchday three group stage Champions League fixture played on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Sadio Mane sets new record as Bayern Munich demolish Viktoria Plzeň
Mane and Sane combine as Bayern Munich destroy Viktoria Plzeň 5-0 in the Champions League.
Read Also
Bayern Munich already defeated Barcelona and Inter Milan 2-0 respectively in their opening two group games.
Despite their struggles in the Bundesliga this season, Julian Nagelsmann's side produced their best performance of the season against the Czech Republic outfit.
Key to the victory for Bayern Munich was Senegalese forward Sadio Mane who joined the Bavarians this summer transfer window from Premier League giants Liverpool.
Mane and Sane help Bayern Munich take down Viktoria Plzeň
Former Manchester City wide man Leroy Sane put Bayern Munich in front as early as the seventh minute from a ball by youngster Jamal Musiala.
Serge Gnarby made it two in the 13th minute assisted by Leon Goretzka. Sadio Mane scored the third finishing a solo run in the 21st minute.
Musiala put the ball in the net but was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as Bayern Munich went to the halftime break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.
To start the second half, Mane found Sane at the edge of the box to score Bayern Munich's fifth. Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the fifth from a cross by Goretzka.
Bayern Munich would hold on to record their third victory in the group while Viktoria Plzen are still searching for their first points of the campaign.
Mane sets record
The goal by Mane moved him up in the African top scorers' list in the Champions League.
Mane is the fourth African player to score 25 goals in the history of the Champions League.
He is now only behind Cameroon Football Federation President Samuel Eto’o, his former teammate at Liverpool Mohamed Salah , and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.
Mane has been struggling in front of goal before the international break but since his return now has two goals in two games after his strike against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.