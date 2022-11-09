Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup due to injury

Mané was withdrawn after just 20 minutes of the penultimate gameweek of the Bundesliga season before the World Cup in Qatar, which begins in under two weeks’ time.

pulse senegal

L’Équipe report that the former Liverpool forward has suffered from a tendon knock, which will see him miss several weeks, therefore ruling him out of the World Cup.

His absence will be a huge blow to Senegal, who go into the tournament as African champions, and with a squad certainly capable of going deep into the tournament.