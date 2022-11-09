RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup due to injury

Evans Annang

Bayern Munich and Senegalese talisman, Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, French website L’Equipe reports.

Sadio Mane led Senegal to the 2019 AFCON title.
Sadio Mane led Senegal to the 2019 AFCON title.

The 30-year old attacker will miss the mundial due to a tendon injury he suffered in a league game for the German champions yesterday, the report said.

Recommended articles

Mané was withdrawn after just 20 minutes of the penultimate gameweek of the Bundesliga season before the World Cup in Qatar, which begins in under two weeks’ time.

Sadio Mané
Sadio Mané pulse senegal

L’Équipe report that the former Liverpool forward has suffered from a tendon knock, which will see him miss several weeks, therefore ruling him out of the World Cup.

His absence will be a huge blow to Senegal, who go into the tournament as African champions, and with a squad certainly capable of going deep into the tournament.

Senegal will face the Netherlands, Ecuador, and host country Qatar.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Sadio Mane led Senegal to the 2019 AFCON title.

    Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup due to injury

  • Mubarak Wakaso was Man of Match against Tunisia

    Report: Mubarak Wakaso dropped from Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022

  • FIFA Mobile: World Cup 2022 Update [Pulse Sports Review]

    FIFA Mobile: World Cup Qatar 2022 Season Update [Pulse Sports Review]

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

I’m sorry for assaulting you at 2014 World Cup – Sulley Muntari apologises to Moses Parker

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]