The 30-year old attacker will miss the mundial due to a tendon injury he suffered in a league game for the German champions yesterday, the report said.
Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup due to injury
Bayern Munich and Senegalese talisman, Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, French website L’Equipe reports.
Mané was withdrawn after just 20 minutes of the penultimate gameweek of the Bundesliga season before the World Cup in Qatar, which begins in under two weeks’ time.
L’Équipe report that the former Liverpool forward has suffered from a tendon knock, which will see him miss several weeks, therefore ruling him out of the World Cup.
His absence will be a huge blow to Senegal, who go into the tournament as African champions, and with a squad certainly capable of going deep into the tournament.
Senegal will face the Netherlands, Ecuador, and host country Qatar.
