The Liverpool star is known for his many philanthropic works and building a school in Senegal is the latest.

The 27-year-old recently visited his village Bambali to inspect how the construction of the school was going.

Reports suggest that the former Southampton winger has already built a hospital and financed a stadium for his people.

Meanwhile, Mane reportedly supports many families in his village by giving out 50,000 CFA Francs to them monthly.

Mane has been enjoying his football since joining Liverpool and was key as Jurgen Klopp’s side won the UEFA Champions League.

Although Liverpool could not win the Premier League, Mane scored an impressive 22 goals as the Reds narrowly lost the title to Manchester City.

However, Mane emerged top scorer, alongside teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also scored 22 goals last season.