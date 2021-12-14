RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Saint-Etienne name Pascal Dupraz as new coach

French coach Pascal Dupraz

French coach Pascal Dupraz Creator: Sylvain THOMAS
Bottom-placed French Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne on Tuesday named Pascal Dupraz as their new coach following the sacking of Claude Puel.

Dupraz has signed until the end of the season, replacing former Monaco, Lyon and Leicester boss Puel who became the first Ligue 1 coach to be dismissed this season after a 5-0 loss at home to Rennes last weekend.

Dupraz, who was himself sacked as coach of second-tier Caen in March, has previous experience of taking over a club in trouble, having successfully helped to bail out Toulouse in 2016.

Saint-Etienne are bottom of Ligue 1 on 12 points, with just two wins from 18 games.

