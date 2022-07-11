Salah, Mane and Riyad Mahrez dominate 2022 CAF Player of the Year Award list

The 10-player list is dominated usual suspects in Egypt’s Mohammed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez.
The Confederations of African Football (CAF) has released its final list for the prestigious 2022 African Player of the Year award.
Mane won the AFCON title, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and also helped Liverpool reach the final of the Champions League as well as helped The Lions of Teranga qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Egypt's Mohammed Salah had an incredible season winning two trophies with Liverpool (FA Cup and Carabao Cup).
Salah also played a key role as Liverpool reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.
Algeria's Riyad Mahrez won the Premier League title with Manchester City and also played a key role in the team reaching the last four.
Meanwhile, no Ghanaian player has been nominated for the flagship CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.
Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Al Sadd’s Andre Ayew and Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew all missed out on the shortlist.
The CAF Awards 2022 will be held in Rabat, Morocco on 21 July 2022.
Below are the full nominees
Player of the Year (Men)
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)
Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon & Olympique Lyonnais)
Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon & Al Nassr)
Sebastien Haller (Cote d’Ivoire & Ajax)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Paris Saint-Germain)
Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)
