'Where is Haaland?' - Reactions as Super Salah helps Liverpool to 'crucial' win over Man City

Jurgen Klopp's men were looking to build on their mid-week demolition of Rangers in the Champions League when they faced a stern test against title favourites City.

Liverpool have not had the best start to the season with injuries and form hindering the usual progress of Jurgen Klopp's men.

Pep Guardiola's team on the other hand look to continue their winning streak in the Premier League, having failed to score for the first time this season in their midweek clash against Copenhagen in the Champions League last Tuesday.

As expected, the visitors dominated proceedings in the opening period creating the better chances.

In the 16th minute, Ilkay Gundogan unleashed a beautiful mid-range volley to the bottom left corner, but his effort is thwarted by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

The hosts also had an opportunity five minutes later after Diogo Jota unleashed a low shot goalwards.

However, his effort was easily a comfortable save for City's Ederson.

Phil Foden found Bernardo Silva in the 31st minute for Manchester City but the Portuguese's shot went just over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

City's biggest goal threat Erling Haaland latched on to a perfect cross from the wing into the penalty area in the 35th minute but the Norwegian's header went narrowly over the crossbar.

Haaland came close again the 40th minute unleashing another header, only to see his effort saved by Alisson.

In what was a constant back and forth between both teams, neither side could break the deadlock as the two teams went into the break with the scoreline goalless.

Second Half

The second half resumed with Liverpool doing all the attacking as Salah squandered a golden opportunity in the 51st minute.

The Egyptian forward got a clear run at goal and found himself one on one with Ederson, only to be denied by a superb save from the City shot-stopper.

Liverpool were nearly made to rue their missed chance a few moments later after Phil Foden found the back of the net for City.

But his effort was eventually ruled out for a foul by VAR with Jurgen Klopp's men breathing a huge sigh of relief.

In the 56th minute, the hosts came knocking again with Salah playing a sublime ball into the area, but Jota's header went narrowly over the cross bar.

The visitors also hit back in the 64th minute with Erling Haaland this time getting a piece of the action as he unleashed a thunderbolt of a shot from the edge of the box.

However, Alisson was up to the task to divert his effort for a corner.

Bernardo Silva came close to finding the back of the net in the 69th minute, but his effort failed to really trouble Alisson.

It was a really intense encounter as Salah found himself some space around City's 18-yard area, only to see his effort spurned wide of the post.

Eventually the deadlock would be broken in the 76th minute after Mohamed Salah gets through after a deft touch from an Alisson pass before turning and finding himself one on one with Ederson - this time making him pay to put Liverpool 1-0 up.

And things got interesting a few moments later, after Liverpool coach was Jurgen Klopp sent off by referee Anthony Taylor.

Klopp ran down the touchline to protest a foul on Salah, then confronted the linesman and got in his face, forcing Taylor to stop play in the 86th minute and issue Klopp his marching orders.

Two minutes later, second-half substitute Darwin Nunez had a chance to double the host's advantage but failed to find any of his teammates as his individual attempt proved futile in the end.

At full time it finished at Anfield, 1-0 in favour of Jurgen Klopp's men with Manchester City losing for the first time in the Premier League this season while dropping points for the second time in the summit.

