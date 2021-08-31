RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Salifu Ibrahim and Samuel Boadu crowned GPL player and coach of the year

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak duo Salifu Ibrahim and Samuel Boadu have been adjudged Ghana Premier League player and coach of the year, respectively.

The Phobians were the biggest winners at the Ghana Premier League Awards held at the NASCO office in Accra on Monday.

Salifu moved from Techiman City to Hearts midway through the season and helped the club to end its 12-year trophyless drought.

The attacking midfielder scored three goals and provided eight assists in the 2020/21 season, while his eight man of the match awards were the highest by any individual player during the campaign.

Salifu beat off competition from Gladson Awako, Augustine Boakye, Benjamin Afutu Kotey and Diawisie Taylor to scoop the Ghana Premier League player of the year award.

“I'd like to thank the board chairman [of Hearts of Oak], thank my coaches, starting with coach Ignatius and ultimately coach Boadu for their guidance. A very big thank you to our supporters. Thank you so much for everything,” the Hearts midfielder said.

Meanwhile, Boadu also joined Hearts from Medeama in March and led the club to a historic league and FA Cup double.

The 35-year-old impressively won 37 points from 17 matches, as the Phobians finished above rivals Asante Kotoko to clinch their 21st league title.

