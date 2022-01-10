Salima Mukansanga: Meet AFCON’s first-ever female referee

Mukansanga also boasts a very rich résumé, which includes officiating at the Women’s World Cup, Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) and the CAF Women’s Champions League.

She also refereed games at the 2020 Olympics Games, 2018 Women’s U17 World Cup and is a regular in the Rwandan Premier League.

Mukansanga’s stock is set to rise further after she was named as one of 63 officials selected by CAF to officiate at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

She is one of four women named among the referees, but the others – Carine Atemzabong, Fatiha Jermoumi and Bouchra Karboubi – won’t referee matches at the tournament.

The 2021 AFCON kicked off on Sunday, with Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in the opening game.

The hosts came from behind to record a 2-1 win over the Stallions, thanks to two well-taken penalties from captain Vincent Aboubakar.