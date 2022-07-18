RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Who’s better? Ghanaians compare Salisu to Man United signing Lisandro Martinez

Some Ghanaians on social media believe Mohammed Salisu is a better defender than Manchester United new signing Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentina international completed a dream move to the Premier League on Sunday after signing a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

Martinez spent three years at Ajax, where he established himself as a first-team player and won two Eredivisie titles under Eric ten Hag.

A few hours after the 24-year-old’s transfer to Manchester United, Southampton defender Salisu also began trending on social media.

Football fans have since taken to social media to compare the two players, with some suggesting Salisu is better.

The Ghanaian is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having been impressive since joining Southampton.

He has taken the Premier League by storm after starring in matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City last season.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on social media:

