Who’s better? Ghanaians compare Salisu to Man United signing Lisandro Martinez

Martinez spent three years at Ajax, where he established himself as a first-team player and won two Eredivisie titles under Eric ten Hag.

A few hours after the 24-year-old’s transfer to Manchester United, Southampton defender Salisu also began trending on social media.

Football fans have since taken to social media to compare the two players, with some suggesting Salisu is better.

The Ghanaian is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having been impressive since joining Southampton.

He has taken the Premier League by storm after starring in matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City last season.