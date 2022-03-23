‘He captained this team’ – Sammy Kuffour criticises Asamoah Gyan over ‘nonsense’ tweet

On Tuesday, Gyan stirred controversy after calling out the technical handlers of the Black Stars over the squad to face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The former Sunderland forward wasn’t enthused about the omission of Majeed Ashimeru, whom he described as Ghana’s best midfielder after Thomas Partey.

“This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” he fumed on Twitter.

But after deliberating on his controversial comment, Gyan deleted the tweet and apologised for his wording.

He was, however, quick to add that he stands by his opinion that Ashimeru deserved to be in the squad to face Nigeria.

“I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars BUT am sorry for using the word “ Nonsense “ in my statement so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions . Go Ghana,” he tweeted.

Reacting to this, Kuffour, who is a member of the Black Stars management committee, said Gyan’s words were inappropriate.

“He has his personal view on certain players as a human being but put that aside and go to the coaches, they have monitored every player,” he told Kessben FM.

“How many matches has Ashimeru played and not been invited? Asamoah Gyan is part of Ghana, he has captained this team so my little advice is that when things like this happen, you can call one or two people.

“But when you put it on your page and using the word ‘nonsense’ I don’t think it’s fair. You can go on and say what you want to say but certain words are not appropriate to use.”