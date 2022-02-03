Sammy Kuffour: Ex-Ghana star spotted among the affluent East Legon Executive Club

Kwame Despite celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, and marked the occasion with a big party.

The owner of the Despite Group of Companies celebrated his birthday in the company of members of the affluent East Legon Executive Fitness Club, which he is a part of.

Dressed in white shirts, the group flew in a chartered flight to the Ashanti region to make some donations as part of the birthday celebrations.

Kuffour was spotted among the members of the club, which is made up of some of the wealthiest men in the country.

This is, however, not the first time that the ex-footballer has graced an occasion to support Kwame Despite.

In 2020, he was s among the dignitaries who attended the traditional wedding of Osei Kwame Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei and his long-time partner Tracy.