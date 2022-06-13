Sammy Kuffour names son after former club Bayern Munich

Speaking after receiving the official Bundesliga ball for next season from Kwamena Obu Mensah during the visit of Borussia Dortmund legends to Ghana, Kuffour said his son must meet Bayern’s top brass.

“My son’s name is Munich,” he told Bundesliga official Kwamena Obu Mensah, who accompanied the Dortmund legends to Ghana.

A surprised Mensah followed up: “Have you told your teammates that you named your son after the club you played for?”

Kuffour responded, saying: “The city itself, Munich. Uli Hoeness [former Bayern president] has to meet him.”

Kuffour played for the Black Stars from 1993 to 2006, making 54 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.

He was also part of the Ghana side that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

The ex-centre-back also enjoyed a glamorous career with German giants Bayern, with whom he won the UEFA Champions League in 2001.

Having featured in the game between Dortmund legends and African legends at the Accra Sports Stadium, the 45-year-old called on Bayern to also visit Ghana.

“People are excited to see great players like [Robert] Lewandowski and maybe through me, people would die for Bayern because my achievement with Bayern was huge. Every time Bayern play, someone will call me and ask, are you watching,” he said.

“I think my club Bayern should come here just like Dortmund have, to show concern to Africa. Dortmund will go with information there and Bayern will see what Dortmund did in Ghana and they also have a legend here so it will happen someday.