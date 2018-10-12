news

Hearts of Oak have used their rod on mercurial midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim for violating his contractual obligation with the club.

It has been reported that Ibrahim’s contract is nearing expiration with the Phobians and has been dragging his feet regarding talks for new deal.

Hearts of Oak who are not pleased with the conduct of Samudeen Ibrahim.

They Accra giants took to their Twitter handle to announce the club’s decision to suspend the former King Solomon player over his breach of his contractual obligation.

"The @HeartsOfOakGH management has suspended midfielder, Samudeen Ibrahim, indefinitely and with immediate effect for multiple violations of his player contract."

Hearts of Oak Public Relations Officer Opare Addo has further explained that the midfielder’s attitude towards training has been very poor for some time now and that was part of the reasons why they have slapped him with a suspension.