Samuel Boadu appointed Black Satellites coach, Fatau Dauda made goalkeepers coach

The 36-year-old tactician last managed Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak but parted ways with the club in September.

He joined the Phobians in March 2021 and led them to five trophies, including guiding them to their first league title in over a decade.

He ended the 2020/21 season by winning the league and FA Cup double before making it back-to-back FA Cup titles last season.

Boadu will hope to lead the Black Satellites to win the 2023 African Games and qualify for the U20 World Cup, which has eluded Ghana for some time now.

A statement from the GFA said: “Samuel Boadu has been appointed as coach of the Black Satellites.”

Meanwhile, Boadu will be assisted by former U121 coach of Royal Antwerp FC Desmond Offei and former FC Tanga and Swedru All Blacks coach Salifu Fatawu.

The statement further revealed that ex-Ghana goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda has also been appointed as goalkeepers coach