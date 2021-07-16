Black Stars job not bigger than me – Samuel Boadu

Boadu led Medeama to the top of the Ghana Premier League table for two straight seasons but those campaigns were truncated.

However, he was third time lucky by leading Hearts of Oak to be crowned league champions in the 2020-21 season.

The young coach believes he has what it takes to manage the Black Stars, insisting the job is not bigger than him.

"It is my ambition as a coach to coach the Black Stars in the future," the Hearts coach told 3Sports.

"There is no bigger job than me unless I say I can't do it, I will you can mark it somewhere.”

Before Boadu’s arrival, the Phobians had gone over a decade without winning any major trophy, with their last league title dating back to 2009.

However, Boadu has succeeded in transforming the team from a fragile side to world-beaters within the space of four months.