Legendary Cameroonian attacker Samuel Eto’o has promised to buy a house for former national team captain Norbert Owona, who is currently homeless.

The former Barcelona and Chelsea star has also pledged to donate 500,000 CFA francs (£686) to his retired compatriot.

Owona played for the Cameroon national team in the 1960s and 1970’s and rose to even captain the Indomitable Lions.

However, the 67-year-old has been living a wretched life on the streets of Douala following his retirement from football.

In a documentary by the BBC, the plight of Owona were highlighted, as he continues to battle with inguinal hernia at the hospital.

But it has emerged that Eto’o paid a visit to the former national team captain on Sunday, and pledged to help him out.

Eto’o promised to buy Owona a house as well as donated a sum of 500,000 CFA francs (£686) to help with his medical bills.

This was revealed by ex-Cameroon international Joseph Kamga., who played for the country in the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

The BBC reports that Owona had written to some government ministers about his state of health and his appeal for help, complaining that he was “living like an animal”.