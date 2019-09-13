His call-up comes days after his father Samuel Eto’o hanged up his boot after over 20 years of an illustrious career.

Etienne Eto’o, born in Spain is also eligible to play for the Spanish national teams at all levels, but after his call-up, he is expected to commit the future of his international football to Cameroon, his father’s country.

He wasn’t part of the Cameroon U-17 national team that won the Africa U-17 championship early this year to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Etienne Eto’o Pineda has, however, been invited to the provisional squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be staged in Brazil.

Pineda is expected to follow the footstep of his father who also played for the Cameroon U-17 football and even featured for the senior team before he turned 17 years.

Etienne Eto’o Pineda plies his trade in Spain for the U-17 team of Real Mallorca- he is the skipper of the side.

The Cameroon Football Federation is waiting for clearance from Mallorca for Etienne to join the squad's Under-17 World Cup training camp at the CAF Centre of Excellence in Yaounde.

The team is expected to continue gearing up in Istanbul, Turkey from the 20-27 September before heading to Brasilia for their last training camp.

Cameroon has been drawn in Group E which has Argentina, Spain and Tajikistan in Brazil.