The striker was said to have been driving home from a wedding in his native Cameroon when his car was hit by a bus on the morning on Sunday, November 8.

Eto’o, 39, suffered a head injury and was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

However, it is suggested the former Chelsea man is recovering well under close attention from doctors.

It was reported late on Sunday that the former Blaugrana striker was hit by a public transport bus in his home country as he was returning home following a wedding.

Cameroonian journalist Martin Camus tweeted a picture of Eto'o's apparent destroyed motor alongside the caption: "The crushed car Samuel Eto'o was in.

"I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations."

Both BBC News Pidgin and Goal reported on the crash and while there has been no official word from Eto'o, the BBC have quoted a close relation.

The picture shows Eto'o's car smashed from the front and was perhaps lucky to escape without further injuries.

Eto'o retired from football just over a year ago, after a lengthy and successful career.

The Cameroonian played for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea among many others, winning multiple league titles, as well as three Champions League trophies.

He is also an Olympic gold medallist, and won the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2000 and 2002.

He is the Indomitable Lions' all-time leading goal scorer, having found the net 49 times in 97 games for his country.