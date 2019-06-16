Gyekye totalled net 68 to edge runner-up, Felix Kwame Akafo by a single point who in turn beat 3rd placed James K. Kally only on countback, both men finishing a mere one point above 4th position finisher, Godwin Asem who clocked 70 net.

All four men went home with a trophy each and MTN products and souvenirs to boot, as did indeed receive all winners in men group B, both of ladies' groups A and B as well as seniors' division and auxiliary prizes as closest to the pin and longest drive on a late afternoon of fun and merry-making amid competitive golf.

It was an incredible end to a competition that was making a return to the harbour city greens for the first time this year, as Tema took turn to host the tournament powered by telecommunications giants, MTN and features CEOs of some of Ghana's biggest companies and travels across various golf courses all over the country in the year under review.

"It is indeed a great delight to meet and interact with you our highly valued customers, we are grateful to all of you for making time to play the MTN golf invitational tournament today. Our tournament has proven to be a worthy opportunity for networking and providing leads for business expansion. This year has been an exciting year for the MTN Invitational Golf tournament, and the recent one at Bogoso is a testament to this," said MTN Board chairman, Ishmael Yamson in his closing remarks.

"The participation in this golf tournament is huge, consistently we see a growth or increase in the number of participants over the past decade. We congratulate the winners, the organizers and every participant for your spectacular performance on the golf course. Thank you once again for coming," Mr. Yamson added.

In the event, other winners in Tema included Nash Antwi who topped the men group B category on net 72 in another hotly contested event, beating both second placed Nana Dr. Ani Agyei who topped 3rd Francis Sonne via countback by a single point after both 1st and 2nd runner-up finished on 73 net.

It was no where that close in the ladies' competition however as Floria Hurtubise run away with the group A title on net 71, six shots clear of runner-up, Nana B. Tackie who ended the one-day tournament with net 77 of course, same with the ladies' group B which saw Gladys Awuni become champion on net 71 to the 76 of 2nd prize winner, Pamela Atila.

In the seniors division, Kwabena Boakye shot net 77 to emerge champion, with runner-up honours going to Dr. Paul Owusu Baah on 80 net.

Longest drive honours went to Isaac Amoako Mensah for men and Niine Sarpong for the ladies, men's closest to the pin trophy was taken home by Jerry Tetteh whilst ladies champ, Floria Hurtubise made it a double delight with the women's title.